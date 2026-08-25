Tennessee athletic director blasts ‘archaic’ NCAA rules as Arion Carter ban cut to 1 game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA agreed to reduce Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter’s suspension from two games to one over…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA agreed to reduce Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter’s suspension from two games to one over a $427 flight to an NFL training facility during the pre-draft process, Volunteers athletic director Danny White said Tuesday.

White wrote on social media that while he strongly agrees with coach Josh Heupel that the suspension was ridiculous, a one-game suspension for the season opener Sept. 5 against Furman is better than two games — but no suspension would be better in the current environment.

“If players around the country are allowed to leave NFL camps and play college football, the NCAA should do the right thing and drop it all together,” White said. “This is yet another example of applying archaic rules from another era, without evolving, and most importantly, putting student-athletes experiences above bureaucracy.”

Carter signed with an agent and accepted a flight worth $427.28 while figuring out his draft status. He ultimately withdrew from the draft and returned to Tennessee because of a medical procedure for a foot injury.

The NCAA originally suspended Carter three games, which was reduced after an appeal. The latest reduction means the third-year linebacker and two-year starter will be available when No. 20 Tennessee visits Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

“NCAA rules are clear: student-athletes may not sign with agents to pursue NFL Draft opportunities, and this student-athlete knowingly violated those longstanding rules,” the NCAA said about Carter’s suspension in July.

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