Purdue looks to snap 18-game losing streak in league play and get back on track in Odom’s 2nd season

Purdue WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — 2025 record: 2-10 Expectations Boilermakers fans have modest hopes for coach Barry Odom’s second…

Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — 2025 record: 2-10

Expectations

Boilermakers fans have modest hopes for coach Barry Odom’s second season. They want to snap the school’s 18-game losing streak in Big Ten play and get the program back on track.

How tough has it been since coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville, after winning the 2023 Big Ten West? Purdue is just 7-30 and has just three Big Ten wins, the last being a 35-31 victory over Indiana in November 2023. But even after being picked to finish 18th in the league for the third straight year, optimism reigns in West Lafayette.

The offense will be built around incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Browne while the defense features productive linebacker Charles Correa, who followed Odom from UNLV to Purdue last year. They’ll also get some help from the schedule-makers, who kept No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, No. 14 Southern California and No. 16 Michigan off the docket. And Odom believes fewer roster changes will help provide some stability. The question: Will it be enough to make progress in a stacked Big Ten?

Strengths up front

Odom invested heavily in beefing up the offensive line through the transfer portal. Starting LT Joey Tanona returns as the line’s anchor, and his presence allowed the coaches to focus on plugging other holes. The Boilermakers added guard Micah Banuelos from USC and center Boaz Stanley and tackle Jatavius Shivers from South Carolina. All three could see significant action this season. So could Ethan Trent, a six-gamer starter at guard last season, and Marques Easley, a former Georgia player who started to work his way into Purdue’s rotation late last season.

Weaknesses includes questions in the secondary

The most glaring deficiency last year was the pass defense, which ranked 109th out of 134 in yards allowed and yielded 9.29 yards per pass attempt — worse than every FBS team except UAB and Air Force. Only six teams snared fewer interceptions than Purdue (four) and opponents scored 31.83 points per game.

If the Boilermakers are going to take a step forward, they need a stronger secondary. Purdue has two solid, experienced returnees in Smiley Bradford and Hudauri Hines, and a group of transfers who could help, too. The list of newcomers includes Mister Clark, who had a breakout season in 2025 at FIU; junior college All-American Ta’Vari Hampton; John Slaughter, who played previously at Colorado and Tennessee; and Jaden Mangham, who spent two seasons at Michigan and two more at Michigan State. An improved pass rush would provide some help, too.

New faces

WR Asaad Waseem (transfer from FAU), RB Fame Ijeboi (transfer from Minnesota), WR Xavier Townsend (transfer from Iowa State), DE Elo Modozie (transfer from Georgia) and LB Jojo Hayden (transfer from Illinois).

Key losses

RB Devin Mockobee (graduation), LB Mani Powell (NFL), WR Michael Jackson III (graduation), WR Nitro Tuggle (transfer to South Carolina) and DL Jamarrion Harkless (transfer to Kentucky).

Biggest games for the Boilermakers

Vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (Sept. 26), at Illinois (Oct. 3), at No. 6 Indiana (Nov. 28).

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