Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State seem to be a perfect fit with both having a lot to prove

Michigan State EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8 Expectations The Spartans will surpass modest projections if they avoid…

Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8

Expectations

The Spartans will surpass modest projections if they avoid a fifth straight losing season in Pat Fitzgerald’s first year as coach. Fitzgerald and Michigan State seem to be a good fit and both have a lot to prove. Fitzgerald was fired four years ago by Northwestern due to a hazing scandal. He sued Northwestern and agreed to a settlement after the school said evidence did not establish any player reported hazing to Fitzgerald or that he condoned or directed hazing. The Spartans are hoping Fitzgerald, their third coach since 2023, can turn around a program that has won five or fewer games in each of the past four seasons and is trying to shed fallout from the Mel Tucker firing.

Strengths include running backs and linebackers

Cam Edwards bolsters the running game after running for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for UConn. His chances of having room to run improved when former teammate Ben Murawski, a standout left tackle for the Huskies, also decided to transfer and play for the Spartans. Jordan Hall, an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last year, returns for his fourth year with the program and leads a deep linebacking corps coached by former Spartan and Notre Dame assistant Max Bullough.

Weaknesses include wide receivers and defensive line

Big-play WR Nick Marsh transferred to Indiana and no one seems ready to step into his role. Chrishon McCray is the returning WR with the most yards receiving last year (330 yards on 24 catches with three TDs). Transfers Fredrick Moore and KK Smith will get chances to show what they can do after being seldom-used players at Michigan and Notre Dame.

Michigan State had fewer than two sacks a game last season, ranking 86th in the nation, and might struggle to get to the quarterback again this year. DT Ben Roberts is the returning player on the DL with the most experience with the Spartans and he had 11 tackles in six starts last season. Illinois transfer Eli Coenen will have an opportunity to be an impact player on the defensive front.

New faces

Edwards and Murawski (transfers from UConn), LB Kenny Soares (transfer from NC State), CB Tre Bell (transfer from Iowa State), C Trent Fraley (transfer from North Dakota State), WR Samson Gash (four-star recruit).

Key losses

Marsh (transferred to Indiana), QB Aidan Chiles (transferred to Northwestern), RB Makhi Frazier (transferred to Ole Miss), TE Michael Masunas (transfer to Texas), OL Stanton Ramil (transfer to Auburn), C Matt Gulbin (NFL draft), P Ryan Eckley (NFL draft), WR Omari Kelly (NFL), and TE Jack Velling (NFL).

Biggest games for the Spartans

At No. 4 Notre Dame (Sept. 19), at No. 16 Michigan (Nov. 7), at No. 17 Washington (Sept. 14), vs No. 2 Oregon (Nov. 20).

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