Miami dominates preseason all-ACC football team with QB Darian Mensah as player of the year

Preseason league favorite Miami claimed a third of the spots on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason all-conference team, including transfer…

Preseason league favorite Miami claimed a third of the spots on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason all-conference team, including transfer quarterback Darian Mensah as the preseason pick for player of the year.

The league released its preseason team Wednesday after voting by media members credentialed for the ACC’s football media days earlier this month. That came a day after the Hurricanes were picked to win the ACC title — something the Hurricanes have never done in more than two decades in the league — after last year’s run to the College Football Playoff title game.

Mensah is a high-profile addition who led Duke past Virginia in last year’s league championship game for the Blue Devils’ first outright ACC crown since 1962. Now he’s set to play for the Hurricanes as the favorite to become player of the year, claiming 97 of 188 votes to outdistance SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (25), Louisville running back Isaac Brown (16) and N.C. State QB CJ Bailey (15).

Miami claimed nine of the 27 spots on the all-ACC team, including Malachi Toney at receiver, as an all-purpose threat and as a return specialist. Mensah and Toney were joined by running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and offensive guard Samson Okunlola on the offense, while tackle Ahmad Moten Sr., linebacker Mohamed Toure and safety Bryce Fitzgerald made the all-defense team.

Clemson and Virginia each had four selections, while Louisville and SMU each had two as the only other teams to have multiple all-ACC picks.

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

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