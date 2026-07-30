Judge grants a restraining order, making Missouri lineman Sterling Webb eligible this season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri defensive lineman Sterling Webb was granted a temporary restraining order by a St. Louis County…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri defensive lineman Sterling Webb was granted a temporary restraining order by a St. Louis County judge Thursday that will make him eligible to play for the Tigers this season under rules that were recently adopted by the NCAA.

Webb had filed suit against college sports’ largest governing body on Tuesday.

In June, the NCAA approved a new eligibility model for Division I athletes that allows five seasons of competition in a five-year period, beginning with their full-time enrollment or the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs first. It was a dramatic change from a longstanding model that granted athletes five years to complete four seasons of competition.

Athletes who graduated from high school in a three-year window beginning in 2023 were granted the option of using the new, age-based model or continue under previous rules, whichever would be most advantageous to their situation.

Webb’s lawyers argued that transition period should also pertain to the defensive lineman, who graduated in 2022. Webb played for two seasons at New Mexico State and two at Missouri, meaning four seasons over a four-years period. Under the new eligibility model, Webb could still play a fifth season because it would be his fifth year in college football.

St. Louis County Judge Ellen H. Ribaudo agreed, issuing a temporary restraining order less than a week before the start of camp.

The lawsuit is one of many involving athletes across the country trying to gain an additional season of eligibility under the new model. Some have been successful, others have had their requests for injunctions denied.

Webb suddenly becomes one of the most experienced returning defensive players for Missouri, which went 8-5 last season. He made 11 starts and appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons, with 38 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks for the Tigers.

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