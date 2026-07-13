ACC turns to Gary Patterson as supervisor of football officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has hired Gary Patterson as supervisor of football officials. The league announced…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has hired Gary Patterson as supervisor of football officials.

The league announced the hiring Monday after Al Riveron announced last week he is stepping down, marking a return for the longtime official to the league.

He had worked as an ACC on-field official since 2002 and as referee since 2009 before quitting last September. ESPN reported at the time it came in frustration with the handling of a UConn-Syracuse replay review, leading to a delayed review after the snap for the ensuing play.

Patterson has worked the 2009 BCS championship game, the Army-Navy game in 2006, four ACC title games and numerous bowl games in an officiating career that began in 1994.

Patterson will oversee recruiting, training, evaluation and scheduling of league officials. The ACC said he would work with ESPN to build on last year’s launch of allowing viewers to listen live to replay reviews during select broadcasts.

In a statement, commissioner Jim Phillips said Patterson “has earned the trust and respect of coaches and his officiating colleagues.”

In his statement, Patterson said it was “truly an honor to serve a conference that has meant so much to me throughout my career.”

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