Argentina to play friendlies at Texas A&M and Auburn ahead of World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will play its final tune-ups for the World Cup at the college football stadiums…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will play its final tune-ups for the World Cup at the college football stadiums of Texas A&M and Auburn.

Lionel Messi’s team will face Honduras on June 6 at the Aggies’ Kyle Field, which has a capacity of over 102,000 in College Station.

Argentina will then play Iceland at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on June 9 — two days before the start of the 48-team tournament co-hosted by in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Argentine Football Association announced the details on Thursday.

Argentina’s title defense begins on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City, Missouri. Its other two Group J games will be played in Arlington, Texas — against Austria on June 22 and against Jordan on June 27.

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