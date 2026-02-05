Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss’ NCAA appeal denied, but legal fight continues

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ appeal to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility so he can play for the…

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ appeal to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility so he can play for the Rebels next season has been denied, the university said on Wednesday, but the fight is not over.

The NCAA originally denied Chambliss’ request for a sixth year of college football eligibility on Jan. 9, so an appeal was made to the NCAA’s Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee, which was also denied.

Ole Miss issued a statement that said the NCAA’s decision was “indefensible in light of the undisputed facts.”

Chambliss has also taken his fight to state court, where the case is pending.

Chambliss “will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent and the documented medical record,” the Ole Miss statement said.

Ole Miss’ arguments revolve around the fact that the 23-year-old Chambliss, although he has been in college for five years, has only played three years of college football because of his medical history.

“Trinidad first enrolled in Ferris State in the fall of 2021, but medical and physical incapacity prevented his ability to adequately train and condition and develop athletically,” the court complaint says.

After taking a redshirt his first season at Ferris State in 2021-22, Chambliss was held out in his second season for medical reasons.

He played two more seasons at the Division II school in Michigan, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship before transferring to Ole Miss before the start of this season.

Chambliss completed 294 of 445 passes (66.1%) for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions for Ole Miss (13-2), which set a school record for wins, including two after making the College Football Playoff for the first time. He ran for 527 yards and eight more TDs.

The Rebels lost 31-27 to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 8.

