Western Kentucky and Southern Miss match up in the New Orleans Bowl

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Western Kentucky (8-4), Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western Kentucky by 4. Against the spread: Western Kentucky 9-3, Southern Miss 5-6-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 405.4 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 272.6 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 132.8 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (48th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 402.6 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 221.3 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 181.3 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (58th)

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 403.7 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 266.7 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 137.0 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (48th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 402.3 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 226.0 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 176.3 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (84th)

Southern Miss is 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.5% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 32nd on offense, converting on 44.9% of third downs.

Western Kentucky is 104th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 6th-ranked +12 margin.

Southern Miss is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:39.

Team leaders

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,863 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 511 yards on 99 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 762 yards on 48 catches, 6 TDs

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 2,795 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 640 yards on 146 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Metcalf, 677 yards on 52 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Western Kentucky lost 37-34 to Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 29. Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw for 180 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 14 yards and one rushing touchdown. La’Vell Wright carried the ball 14 times for 116 yards and scored two touchdowns. Moussa Barry had three receptions for 68 yards.

Southern Miss was beaten by Troy 28-18 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Braxton passed for 209 yards on 20-of-35 attempts (57.1%) with one touchdown and one interception. Pittman had 51 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Carl Chester had four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

