Washington and Boise State match up in the LA Bowl

Boise State (9-4) vs. Washington (8-4), Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Washington by…

Boise State (9-4) vs. Washington (8-4), Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Washington by 8.5. Against the spread: Washington 4-6, Boise State 8-4-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 414.6 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 245.8 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 168.8 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (22nd)

Washington Defense

Overall: 311.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 207.7 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 103.7 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (21st)

Boise State Offense

Overall: 432.7 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 244.3 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 188.4 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (40th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 336.5 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 171.7 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 164.8 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (53rd)

Both teams perform well on third down. Washington ranks 8th in the FBS, converting 50.7% of the time. Boise State ranks 22nd, converting 47%.

Boise State is 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Washington’s red zone offense ranks 13th, scoring on 92% of red zone opportunities.

Washington ranks 76th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:42, compared to Boise State’s 8th-ranked average of 33:11.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 2,850 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 70 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 673 yards on 144 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 755 yards on 56 catches, 10 TDs

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 2,283 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 1,091 yards on 185 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: LaTrell Caples, 547 yards on 46 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Washington fell to Oregon 26-14 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Williams led Washington with 129 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards. Adam Mohammed had 105 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Dezmen Roebuck put up 27 yards on two catches.

Boise State won 38-21 over UNLV on Friday, Dec. 5. Madsen passed for 289 yards on 17-of-31 attempts (54.8%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Riley carried the ball 21 times for 75 yards, adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown. Chase Penry recorded 96 yards on three catches.

