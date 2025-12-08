Troy and Jacksonville State match up in the Salute to Veterans Bowl

Jacksonville State (8-5) vs. Troy (8-5), Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Troy by…

Jacksonville State (8-5) vs. Troy (8-5), Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Troy by 3. Against the spread: Troy 9-4, Jacksonville State 6-7.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Troy Offense

Overall: 314.2 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 215.4 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 98.8 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (91st)

Troy Defense

Overall: 380.3 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 198.3 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 182.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (67th)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 419.3 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 161.2 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 258.2 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (59th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 391.2 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 242.6 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 148.6 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (75th)

Troy ranks 67th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Jacksonville State’s 12th-ranked +9 margin.

Jacksonville State is 69th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.5% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 17th at 75.6%.

Team leaders

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,421 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 695 yards on 159 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Rara Thomas, 577 yards on 34 catches, 5 TDs

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 1,341 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,666 yards on 296 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 623 yards on 24 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Troy fell to James Madison 31-14 on Friday, Dec. 5. Will Crowder threw for 196 yards on 15-of-34 attempts (44.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for -27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Meadows carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Thomas had three receptions for 82 yards.

Jacksonville State lost 19-15 to Kennesaw State on Friday, Dec. 5. Creel led Jacksonville State with 96 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 112 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cook carried the ball 19 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 23 yards. Johnson put up 59 yards on four catches.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.