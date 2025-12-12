Live Radio
Sports on TV for Dec. 13 – 14

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 10:14 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Dec. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — UMass vs. Florida St., Sunrise, Fla.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, Dallas

ESPNU — DePaul at Wichita St.

TNT — Iona vs. St. John’s, New York

TRUTV — Iona vs. St. John’s, New York

12:30 p.m.

USA — Old Dominion at George Mason

1 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma St. vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

2 p.m.

ACCN — Evansville at Notre Dame

BTN — Jackson St. at Northwestern

CW — SC-Upstate at North Carolina

ESPNU — Cincinnati vs. Georgia, Atlanta

PEACOCK — Marquette at Purdue

TNT — Providence at Butler

TRUTV — Providence at Butler

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — George Washington vs. Florida, Sunrise, Fla.

3 p.m.

FOX — Kansas St. at Creighton

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Louisville

4 p.m.

ACCN — Hofstra at Syracuse

BTN — UC-Davis at Oregon

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Illinois

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Villanova

SECN — Chattanooga vs. Auburn, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at NC State

6 p.m.

BTN — S. Utah at Washington

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Stanford at San Jose St.

TNT — Santa Clara vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas

TRUTV — Santa Clara vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. vs. West Virginia, Cleveland

FOX — Michigan at Maryland

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

SECN — SMU vs. LSU, New Orleans

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. vs. Utah, Salt Lake City

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City

5:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech vs. LSU, New Orleans

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Cricket Celebration Bowl: SC State vs. Prairie View A&M, Atlanta

ESPN — FCS Tournament: Villanova at Tarleton St., Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

CBS — Army vs. Navy, Baltimore

3:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota at Montana, Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

ABC — Heisman Trophy Celebration: From New York

8 p.m.

ABC — Bucked up L.A. Bowl: Boise St. vs. Washington, Inglewood, Calif.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Creighton at Kentucky, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma at Rutgers

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Day 3, Dye’s Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: Canada vs. U.S., Edmonton, Canada

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — Hong Kong International: From Happy Valley Racecourse, Hong Kong

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape (Flyweights), Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Emirates NBA Cup: New York vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, Semifinal

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Emirates NBA Cup: San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Semifinal

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Anaheim at New Jersey

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Mansfield Town at AFC Wimbledon

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

Noon

CBS — Serie A: Lazio at Parma

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Burnley

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Arsenal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at AC Milan (Taped)

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Texas Southern at Minnesota

2 p.m.

SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Missouri

3 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Iowa

ESPN2 — Troy at UAB

7 p.m.

SECN — Jacksonville at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — Baylor vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Penn St. at South Carolina

FS1 — Kansas St. at Creighton

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at DePaul

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Alba Berlin vs. Veolia Towers Hamburg

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Final Day, Dye’s Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Rochester at San Diego

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Memphis at Osceola

5 p.m.

NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Windy City at Noblesville

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Buffalo at New England, N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago, Washington at N.Y. Giants, Las Vegas at Philadelphia, Arizona at Houston

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver OR Indianapolis at Seattle

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Rams, Carolina at New Orleans, Tennessee at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Dallas

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Montreal

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Sunderland

10:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Mirren

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Bologna

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX Postseason: Tigres UANL at Deportivo Toluca, Final – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Hamar, Norway (Taped)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

