Sports on TV for Dec. 13 – 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Dec. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — UMass vs. Florida St., Sunrise, Fla.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, Dallas
ESPNU — DePaul at Wichita St.
TNT — Iona vs. St. John’s, New York
TRUTV — Iona vs. St. John’s, New York
12:30 p.m.
USA — Old Dominion at George Mason
1 p.m.
FOX — Oklahoma St. vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
2 p.m.
ACCN — Evansville at Notre Dame
BTN — Jackson St. at Northwestern
CW — SC-Upstate at North Carolina
ESPNU — Cincinnati vs. Georgia, Atlanta
PEACOCK — Marquette at Purdue
TNT — Providence at Butler
TRUTV — Providence at Butler
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — George Washington vs. Florida, Sunrise, Fla.
3 p.m.
FOX — Kansas St. at Creighton
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Louisville
4 p.m.
ACCN — Hofstra at Syracuse
BTN — UC-Davis at Oregon
PEACOCK — Nebraska at Illinois
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Villanova
SECN — Chattanooga vs. Auburn, Atlanta
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at NC State
6 p.m.
BTN — S. Utah at Washington
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Stanford at San Jose St.
TNT — Santa Clara vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas
TRUTV — Santa Clara vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. vs. West Virginia, Cleveland
FOX — Michigan at Maryland
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m.
SECN — SMU vs. LSU, New Orleans
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. vs. Utah, Salt Lake City
11:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Seattle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City
5:30 p.m.
FOX — UConn at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech vs. LSU, New Orleans
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Cricket Celebration Bowl: SC State vs. Prairie View A&M, Atlanta
ESPN — FCS Tournament: Villanova at Tarleton St., Quarterfinal
3 p.m.
CBS — Army vs. Navy, Baltimore
3:30 p.m.
ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota at Montana, Quarterfinal
7 p.m.
ABC — Heisman Trophy Celebration: From New York
8 p.m.
ABC — Bucked up L.A. Bowl: Boise St. vs. Washington, Inglewood, Calif.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Creighton at Kentucky, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma at Rutgers
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Day 3, Dye’s Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: Canada vs. U.S., Edmonton, Canada
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — Hong Kong International: From Happy Valley Racecourse, Hong Kong
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape (Flyweights), Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Emirates NBA Cup: New York vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, Semifinal
9 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Emirates NBA Cup: San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Semifinal
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Anaheim at New Jersey
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Steamboat Springs, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Mansfield Town at AFC Wimbledon
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea
Noon
CBS — Serie A: Lazio at Parma
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Burnley
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Arsenal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at AC Milan (Taped)
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Dec. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Texas Southern at Minnesota
2 p.m.
SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Missouri
3 p.m.
BTN — W. Michigan at Iowa
ESPN2 — Troy at UAB
7 p.m.
SECN — Jacksonville at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — Baylor vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Penn St. at South Carolina
FS1 — Kansas St. at Creighton
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at DePaul
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Alba Berlin vs. Veolia Towers Hamburg
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Final Day, Dye’s Valley Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Rochester at San Diego
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Memphis at Osceola
5 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Windy City at Noblesville
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Buffalo at New England, N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago, Washington at N.Y. Giants, Las Vegas at Philadelphia, Arizona at Houston
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver OR Indianapolis at Seattle
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Rams, Carolina at New Orleans, Tennessee at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Dallas
PEACOCK — Minnesota at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at New Jersey
7 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Montreal
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Steamboat Springs, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Sunderland
10:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Mirren
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Bologna
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX Postseason: Tigres UANL at Deportivo Toluca, Final – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Hamar, Norway (Taped)
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.