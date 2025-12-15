Live Radio
Sports betting roundup: NFL favorites deliver for bettors in Week 15

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 11:05 AM

Army-Navy was the only matchup for college football over the weekend, but the NFL had plenty of excitement in Week 15, with the playoff picture coming into clearer focus.

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

NFL favorites went 9-5 Sunday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, including four of five double-digit favorites covering the spread. Three of the five most-bet sides in terms of tickets covered, including Bills -1.5 vs. Patriots, Chargers +6 at Chiefs and Broncos +1 vs. Packers. When it came to money, the three most-bet sides covered, including Texans -10 vs. Cardinals, Bills -1.5 vs. Patriots and Eagles -12.5 vs. Raiders.

Denver won its 11th consecutive game, defeating the Packers 34-26 at home. The Broncos (+100) were the most-bet underdog to win on Sunday.

Navy beat Army 17-16 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 38.5, meaning Unders are now 48-13-2 in service academy games since 2005.

Upsets of the Week

The biggest upset in the NFL on Sunday was the Chargers beating the Chiefs as six-point underdogs, 16-13. The loss eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention. The Chargers took in 62% of the bets and 43% of the money.

Another upset came on Sunday Night Football, with the Vikings beating the Cowboys 34-26 on the road as five-point underdogs. Dallas took in 75% of the bets and 80% of the money.

In the NBA Cup semifinals, the Spurs upset the Thunder 111-109 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. San Antonio closed as 11.5-point underdogs and were +400 on the moneyline. In against-the-spread betting, the Thunder took in 72% of the bets and 67% of the money.

Coming Up

Here’s a look at the Super Bowl odds as of Dec. 15:

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

