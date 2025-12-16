Birmingham Bowl pits Georgia Southern against Appalachian State

Appalachian State (5-7) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6), Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Georgia Southern…

Appalachian State (5-7) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6), Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Georgia Southern by 4.5. Against the spread: Georgia Southern 6-5-1, Appalachian State 5-7.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 401 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 253.3 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 147.7 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (69th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 465.2 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 244.5 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 220.7 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 34.2 points per game (129th)

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 384.7 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 262 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 122.7 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (84th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 415.4 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 276 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 139.4 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (101st)

Georgia Southern is 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.1% of the time. Appalachian State ranks 123rd on offense, converting on 33% of third downs.

Appalachian State is 116th in the FBS averaging 63.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia Southern’s 56th-ranked 51.1 per-game average.

Georgia Southern is 114th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.7% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone offense ranks 20th, scoring on 91.1% of red zone opportunities.

Appalachian State ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:13.

Team leaders

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 2,753 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 885 yards on 133 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 1,049 yards on 63 catches, 14 TDs

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 1,495 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 868 yards on 174 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 608 yards on 55 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Georgia Southern defeated Marshall 24-19 on Saturday, Nov. 29. French passed for 313 yards on 24-of-37 attempts (64.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 51 yards. Taeo Todd had 60 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding four receptions for 24 yards. Brown put up 157 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Appalachian State fell to Arkansas State 30-29 on Saturday, Nov. 29. JJ Kohl led Appalachian State with 271 yards on 26-of-39 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 34 yards. Jaquari Lewis had 108 rushing yards on 22 carries, adding four receptions for 21 yards. David Larkins recorded 72 yards on six catches.

