Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer dispels Michigan rumors, says he’s ‘very happy in Tuscaloosa’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is “very happy in Tuscaloosa” and has no interest in pursuing other jobs, he said in a statement Sunday.

With the sudden opening at Michigan, the second-year coach has stated he will stay at Alabama as the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide prepare for a playoff game at No. 8 Oklahoma.

“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job,” he said in a statement released through Yea Alabama, the school’s NIL collective. “I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as head football coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer has a 19-7 record in two seasons at Alabama after going 10-3 this season.

The Crimson Tide were the top team in the SEC during the regular season with a 7-1 conference record, and were selected to the College Football Playoff after missing the 12-team field a season ago.

There’s also been recruiting success. Alabama has a consensus top 5 recruiting class according to all major recruiting services.

The Crimson Tide will play at Oklahoma on Friday night in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

