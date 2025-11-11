Western Michigan beats Ohio 17-13, take sole possession of 1st in Mid-American Conference

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Quarterback Broc Lowry and Jalen Buckley each ran for a touchdown on Tuesday night to help…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Quarterback Broc Lowry and Jalen Buckley each ran for a touchdown on Tuesday night to help Western Michigan beat Ohio 17-13 and take sole possession of first place in the Mid-American Conference.

Western Michigan (6-4, 5-1) has a half-game lead over Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo in the conference standings, both of which have a half-game lead over Ohio (6-4, 4-2).

Tailique Williams caught a pass from Broc Lowry behind the line of scrimmage and broke numerous tackles before he was brought down for a 71-yard game and, on the next play, Jalen Buckley ran for a 3-yard TD that gave Western Michigan a 17-13 lead with 13:43 left in the game.

Chase Hallock picked off a pass and returned it 37 yards to set up a 46-yard field goal by Palmer Domschke that opened the scoring about five minutes into the first quarter and Lowry’s 1-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave the Broncos a 10-7 lead.

Parker Navarro ran for a 2-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and Sieh Bangura capped a 17-play, 83-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock with a 3-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter that made it 13-10 after David Dellenbach’s PAT attempt was no good.

The Broncos honored former Western Michigan and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died on Thursday. On the team’s Senior Night, players held a jersey with Kneeland’s No. 99 on it and wore helmet decals that read “MK 99.” His number was also painted on the football field.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.