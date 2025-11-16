UNLV hosts Hawaii in MWC play

Hawaii (7-3) at UNLV (8-2), Nov. 21 at 10:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats UNLV…

Hawaii (7-3) at UNLV (8-2), Nov. 21 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 459.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 258 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 201.3 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (16th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 448.6 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 264.1 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 184.5 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (114th)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 407.6 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 302.4 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 105.2 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (50th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 348.9 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 216.1 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 132.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (67th)

Hawaii is 24th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 46.5% of the time.

Hawaii is 101st in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 19th-ranked +7 margin.

UNLV is 116th in the FBS with 64.5 penalty yards per game.

UNLV is 99th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.1% of trips. Hawaii’s red zone offense ranks 3rd, scoring on 97.1% of red zone opportunities.

Hawaii ranks 10th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:55.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 2,527 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 780 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 712 yards on 43 catches, 3 TDs

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 2,380 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 487 yards on 104 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Harris, 731 yards on 42 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

UNLV beat Utah State 29-26 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Colandrea threw for 276 yards on 24-of-43 attempts (55.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kayden McGee carried the ball three times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown. Troy Omeire had four receptions for 83 yards.

Hawaii beat San Diego State 38-6 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Alejado led Hawaii with 256 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Cam Barfield had 69 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Harris recorded 130 yards on seven catches with three touchdowns.

Next game

UNLV plays at Nevada on Nov. 29. Hawaii hosts Wyoming on Nov. 29.

