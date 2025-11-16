UAB and South Florida meet in AAC play

South Florida (7-3) at UAB (3-7), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UAB Offense…

South Florida (7-3) at UAB (3-7), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UAB Offense

Overall: 407.4 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 277 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 130.4 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (72nd)

UAB Defense

Overall: 418.9 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 227.9 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 191 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (135th)

South Florida Offense

Overall: 492.3 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 268.1 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 224.2 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 41.6 points per game (5th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 398.3 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 266.4 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 131.9 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (79th)

UAB ranks 134th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 49.2% of the time. South Florida ranks 27th on offense, converting on 46.2% of third downs.

UAB is 134th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to South Florida’s 22nd-ranked +6 margin.

UAB is 120th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.7% of trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 20th, scoring on 91.7% of red zone opportunities.

South Florida is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:05, compared to UAB’s 50th-ranked average of 30:33.

Team leaders

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 2,066 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 751 yards on 128 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 735 yards on 57 catches, 6 TDs

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 2,530 yards, 21 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 841 yards on 146 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Keshaun Singleton, 659 yards on 38 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

UAB fell 53-24 to North Texas on Saturday, Nov. 15. Kitna led UAB with 281 yards on 26-of-45 passing (57.8%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Jackson carried the ball 16 times for 159 yards, adding three receptions for eight yards. BJ Hawkins Jr. had six receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

South Florida fell 41-38 to Navy on Saturday, Nov. 15. Brown led South Florida with 327 yards on 23-of-32 passing (71.9%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Alvon Isaac carried the ball seven times for 32 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Jeremiah Koger put up 112 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UAB plays at Tulsa on Nov. 29. South Florida hosts Rice on Nov. 29.

