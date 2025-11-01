Towson rolls up 42 points in first half, defeats North Carolina A&T 62-9

Andrew Indorf threw two touchdown passes in a 42-point first-half explosion and Towson snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating North Carolina A&T 62-9.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Indorf threw two touchdown passes in a 42-point first-half explosion and Towson snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating North Carolina A&T 62-9 on Saturday.

The Aggies scored first on a 56-yard field goal by Andrew Brown but the rest of the first half belonged to the Tigers. Indorf threw a short touchdown pass to Al Wooten II and a 65-yarder to Jaceon Doss. Backup quarterback Winston Watkins threw his first collegiate touchdown pass, 38 yards to Cleveland Charlton. Wooten and Kahsiem Phillips had touchdown runs and Xzavion Crumb scored on a blocked punt. The Tigers led 42-3 at halftime.

After a couple of field goals in the third quarter, Kemarrion Battles had a 31-yard touchdown run and Trey Engram went 5 yards for another Towson score.

Nelson Layne’s 60-yard run in the fourth quarter was the only touchdown for the Aggies (2-7, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association).

Indorf, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 240 yards in the first half, finished 18 of 24 for 294 yards. Four quarterbacks combined for 382 yards passing and Doss had four receptions for 108 yards for the Tigers (4-5, 2-3).

Towson had a 527-259 advantage in total yards.

