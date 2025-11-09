Texas State visits Southern Miss in Sun Belt matchup

Texas State (3-6) at Southern Miss (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Southern…

Texas State (3-6) at Southern Miss (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 412 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 258.2 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 153.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (45th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 389.1 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.4 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 162.7 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (68th)

Texas State Offense

Overall: 477.2 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 265.6 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 211.7 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 34.7 points per game (24th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 414.3 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 239 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (130th)

Southern Miss ranks 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44% of the time. Texas State ranks 19th on offense, converting on 47.7% of third downs.

Texas State is 122nd in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 1st-ranked +16 margin.

Southern Miss is 19th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 76.5% of red zone trips.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Southern Miss is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:11, while Texas State’s 116th-ranked average is 28:18.

Team leaders

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 2,186 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 494 yards on 113 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Metcalf, 425 yards on 30 catches, 1 TD

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 2,376 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 737 yards on 140 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 927 yards on 61 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Southern Miss won 27-21 over Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Braxton threw for 228 yards on 20-of-29 attempts (69.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Pittman carried the ball 18 times for 75 yards, adding two receptions for three yards. Metcalf put up 143 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Texas State fell to Louisiana 42-39 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Jackson passed for 360 yards on 26-of-33 attempts (78.8%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Pare carried the ball 10 times for 89 yards and scored one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 50 yards. Sparks put up 186 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown. He also had one carry for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Southern Miss plays at South Alabama on Nov. 22. Texas State hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 22.

