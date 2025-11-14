Sun Belt matchup features Arkansas State taking on Louisiana

Louisiana (4-6) at Arkansas State (5-5), Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Arkansas State…

Louisiana (4-6) at Arkansas State (5-5), Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 377.4 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 246.7 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 130.7 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (99th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 419.0 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 241.7 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 177.3 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (86th)

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 345.1 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 159.1 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 186.0 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (77th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 409.5 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 216.9 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 192.6 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (110th)

Louisiana ranks 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.0% of the time. Arkansas State ranks 61st on offense, converting on 41.2% of third downs.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 2,454 yards, 13 TDs, 10 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 428 yards on 81 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Corey Rucker, 656 yards on 51 catches, 1 TD

Louisiana

Passing: D’Wayne Winfield, 966 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 602 yards on 110 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 442 yards on 24 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Arkansas State fell 27-21 to Southern Miss on Saturday, Nov. 8. Raynor passed for 331 yards on 37-of-48 attempts (77.1%) with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. Spencer carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards, adding one reception for seven yards. Rucker had seven receptions for 123 yards.

Louisiana won 42-39 over Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Winfield passed for 192 yards on 17-of-27 attempts (63.0%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Elijah Davis carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Sampson recorded 80 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Arkansas State plays at Appalachian State on Nov. 29. Louisiana hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 29.

