SMU knocks off No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime, damaging playoff hopes for Hurricanes

T.J. Harden scored on a 1-yard run in overtime, and SMU upset No. 10 Miami 26-20 on Saturday, handing the Hurricanes their second loss in three weeks and damaging their playoff hopes.

Ahmaad Moses put the Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) in position to win even with a field goal by intercepting Carson Beck just short of the goal line on the first possession of the extra period.

Harden’s score came on the last of his four consecutive runs as the Mustangs won their 13th consecutive home conference game a week after losing an ACC regular-season game for the first time in their second season since returning to a power league.

NO. 1 OHIO ST. 38, PENN ST. 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith scored twice and top-ranked Ohio State pulled away in the second half to defeat Penn State 38-14 Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had a 17-14 lead at halftime, but took control in the second half, scoring on three of their first four possessions.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both had rushing scores for Penn State (3-5, 0-5), which has dropped five straight and lost both games with interim coach Terry Smith at the helm. Smith took over after James Franklin was fired on Oct. 12.

NO. 2 INDIANA 55, MARYLAND 10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and No. 2 Indiana remained undefeated with a rout of Maryland.

Mendoza recovered from an early interception, and he also had to play most of the game without his top target. Star receiver Elijah Sarratt left in the first quarter with an apparent injury, ending his nation-leading streak of 46 consecutive games with a catch.

Still, this was another one-sided game for the Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), who since winning at Oregon have added victories over Michigan State, UCLA and Maryland by a combined 120 points.

Indiana outrushed Maryland 367-37.

The Terrapins (4-4, 1-4) lost their fourth straight. They had a chance to make it interesting early, intercepting Mendoza on the first drive and taking over at the Indiana 12-yard line. Maryland managed only a field goal out of that, and after forcing a three-and-out and again getting the ball in Hoosiers territory, the Terps failed to score at all.

NO. 5 GEORGIA 24, Florida 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gunner Stockton threw two touchdown passes, Chauncey Bowens scored on a late 36-yard run and No. 5 Georgia escaped the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” with a victory against Florida.

It was the Bulldogs’ fifth consecutive victory in the series and their eighth in the last nine meetings. But this one was closer than any of those others.

Georgia stopped Florida on a fourth-and-1 at the Bulldogs 18-yard line with a little less than eight minutes to play, a momentum-turning moment in a back-and-forth game. Stockton and Zachariah Branch took over from there, putting Georgia (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) in position for its fourth come-from-behind victory in six league games.

Bowens darted up the middle following the duo’s second connection and scampered untouched to the end zone.

Florida (3-5, 2-3) had a chance late, but DJ Lagway’s deep pass short-hopped intended receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. Sturdivant got behind the defense and probably would have scored had the pass not been badly underthrown.

Stockton, a noted alligator hunter in the offseason, completed 20 of 29 passes for 223 yards. Branch caught 10 passes for 112 yards.

Bowens and Nate Frazier combined for 115 yards on the ground.

NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI 30, SOUTH CAROLINA 14

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi sacked LaNorris Sellers six times and the No. 7 Rebels held off upset-minded South Carolina.

Ole Miss, third in the SEC and ninth nationally in total offense, looked rather pedestrian as Trinidad Chambliss completed just 12 of 21 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Dae’Quan Wright and scored on a 15-yard run, but the Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) were forced to settle for short field goals on other possessions when they could’ve taken control.

Suntarine Perkins and Da’Shawn Womack sacked Sellers twice in three plays after the Gamecocks (3-6, 1-6), trailing by nine, reached the Ole Miss 33 with a little more than seven minutes left.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 48, NO. 8 GEORGIA TECH 36

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Scott ran for a career-best 196 yards in place of injured Atlantic Coast Conference rushing leader Hollywood Smothers to help N.C. State stun No. 8 Georgia Tech 48-36 on Saturday night, ending the Yellow Jackets’ unbeaten run.

Scott broke loose around the left side for a 30-yard TD with 4:07 left to effectively seal this one. The redshirt freshman ran tough all night and had home fans roaring “Duuuuuuuke!” after several of his gains.

CJ Bailey threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while running for another for the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC), which rode a crisp offensive showing from the opening possession to the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent in more than four years.

N.C. State finished with 583 total yards and scored on eight of 10 drives, with six going for TDs.

Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1) entered with its first 8-0 start since 1966 and joined No. 15 Virginia as the only teams unbeaten in ACC play.

NO. 20 TEXAS 34, NO. 9 VANDERBILT 31

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Arch Manning returned from a concussion a week earlier to pass for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard connection with Ryan Wingo on the first play of the game, to lead the No. 20 Longhorns over No. 9 Vanderbilt 34-31 on Saturday.

Texas led 34-10 in the fourth quarter before Vanderbilt staged a desperate rally behind quarterback Diego Pavia’s touchdown run, 67-yard scoring pass to Eli Stowers and a final TD toss to Richie Hoskins with 33 seconds left.

The Vanderbilt rally ended when the Commodores’ onside kick bounced through several players and eventually rolled out of bounds.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 25, BOSTON COLLEGE 10

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremiyah Love broke free for a 94-yard touchdown run on the first play after a Notre Dame interception squelched a potential game-tying drive and the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish won their sixth straight, beating Boston College.

Notre Dame (6-2) had a surprisingly difficult day against the one-win Eagles (1-8), mired in a scoreless tie after one quarter and giving up a touchdown just before the half that left the Irish with a 12-7 lead.

The Eagles trailed 18-10 early in the fourth quarter — thanks to three missed Irish kicks — and had a chance to tie it before Adon Shuler intercepted Grayson James inside the Notre Dame 5-yard line.

On the next play, Love went up the middle before heading for the left sideline and outracing the defenders to the end zone.

Love ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Irish, who haven’t lost since Sept. 13, when they dropped their second straight game to a ranked team, by a combined four points.

CJ Carr completed 18 of 25 passes for 299 yards with a 40-yard touchdown to Malachi Fields and a 44-yarder to Will Pauling in the second quarter.

NO. 13 TEXAS TECH 43, KANSAS STATE 20

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Berhen Morton threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in his return from an injury, J’Koby Williams ran for 135 yards and a score, and No. 13 Texas Tech romped past sloppy, mistake-prone Kansas State.

Cameron Dickey also had a touchdown run for the Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1 Big 12), who forced five turnovers while snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3) with their first win in Manhattan since the 2008 season.

Texas Tech is off to its best start in conference play since that year, when Mike Leach guided the team to the Cotton Bowl.

Avery Johnson threw for 199 yards and a touchdown while running for 86 and two more scores. But Kansas State’s quarterback also threw two interceptions and was responsible for a late fumble that Texas Tech returned for a touchdown.

NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 33, NO. 14 TENNESSEE 27

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Mateer threw for 159 yards and ran for 80 yards and a clinching touchdown with less than two minutes to play to lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a win over No. 14 Tennessee.

The Sooners (7-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) capitalized on three turnovers by the Volunteers (6-3, 3-3) to score 13 points.

R Thomas Mason returned a fumble 71 yards for a score and Tate Sandell hit two field goals after interceptions. Sandell had four field goals in the game — two from 55 yards and one from 51.

Joey Aguilar threw for 393 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Braylon Staley, who caught five passes in all for 75 yards.

Though Tennessee dominated the first-half offensive stats (255-99), the Vols’ mistakes allowed Oklahoma to lead, 16-10

NO. 15 VIRGINIA 31, CALIFORNIA 21

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor ran for two touchdowns and No. 15 Virginia extended its winning streak to seven straight games for the first time since 2007 by beating California.

Taylor scored on two of the first three drives of the game for the Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0 ACC) in their first meeting with the Golden Bears (5-4, 2-3).

Virginia held on from there, getting a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kam Robinson with 34 seconds left to seal its first win as a top-15 team since 2004.

Kendrick Raphael scored three TDs for the Bears, who have lost 14 straight games against ranked opponents since beating No. 21 Oregon in 2020.

NO. 16 Louisville 28, VIRGINIA TECH 16

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Isaac Brown rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown before leaving late with a leg injury and Keyjuan Brown scored twice in the second half to lift No. 16 Louisville to a victory over Virginia Tech.

Miller Moss added a touchdown pass for the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit to win their third straight game. Louisville also kept alive its hopes of making it to the ACC championship game.

Moss threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Caullin Lacy early in the third quarter to pull the Cardinals within two points at 16-14. Lacy’s 65-yard punt return minutes later then set up Keyjuan Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Cardinals a 21-16 lead.

Keyjuan Brown put things away for the Cardinals late in the fourth, scoring on a 25-yard run with 2:16 to go. Keyjuan Brown finished 94 yards, part of a day during which Louisville rushed for 235 yards.

Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3) was led by Kyron Drones, who rushed for 85 yards and a touchdowns and also threw for a score. But the Hokies were shut out in the second half and amassed less than 100 yards in the final 30 minutes.

NO. 20 UTAH 45, NO. 17 CINCINNATI 14

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 24 Utah to a victory over No. 17 Cincinnati, snapping the Bearcats’ seven-game winning streak.

Ryan Davis led Utah with a season-high 132 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Wayshawn Parker added 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) racked up 480 total yards – including 267 rushing yards.

Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, but completed just 33% of his pass attempts. Cyrus Allen had 133 yards receiving, highlighted by an 88-yard touchdown, on two catches for the Bearcats (7-2, 5-1).

NO. 21 MICHIGAN 21, PURDUE 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Marshall had career highs with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns, helping No. 21 Michigan hold off Purdue.

The Wolverines (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) were in a closely contested game against a team without a conference win because Bryce Underwood struggled and the Boilermakers (2-7, 0-6) were able to move and possess the ball.

Purdue pulled within four points early in the third quarter on Spencer Porath’s career-best 50-yard field goal and cut its deficit to five points with six minutes left on Ryan Browne’s 5-yard pass to Malachi Thomas.

The Wolverines sealed the win on the final drive, advancing inside the Boilermakers 10 before kneeling to run out the clock.

WEST VIRGINIA 45, NO. 22 HOUSTON 35

HOUSTON (AP) — Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 157 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as West Virginia snapped its five-game losing streak with a 45-35 win over No. 22 Houston.

Fox was 13 of 22 and threw a touchdown pass of 24 yards to Cam Vaughn. He also rushed for 65 yards and had touchdown runs of 6 yards and 34 yards.

Diore Hubbard rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Cyncir Bowers added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) outrushed Houston 246-82.

NO. 23 SOUTHERN CAL 21, NEBRASKA 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — King Miller ran for 129 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and No. 23 Southern California overcame its worst passing performance in seven years to beat Nebraska.

The Trojans (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) came in with the nation’s top passing offense, but Jayden Maiava was just 9 of 23 for 135 yards.

The Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3) lost quarterback Dylan Raiola to an apparent injury to his lower right leg in the third quarter and dropped their 29th straight game against a ranked opponent.

USC was able to make it up for its passing struggles with a run game that churned out 202 yards, with many of them coming on chunk plays. Miller had five of the Trojans’ 10 runs of at least 10 yards.

