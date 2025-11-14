Shaw’s 30-yard TD run the difference in SC State’s 34-27 win over NC Central

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Josh Shaw broke free for a 30-yard touchdown dash with 1:51 remaining in regulation to complete…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Josh Shaw broke free for a 30-yard touchdown dash with 1:51 remaining in regulation to complete South Carolina State’s 34-27 victory over NC Central on Friday night.

Shaw racked up 83 rushing yards on 10 carries to pace the ground attack for the Bulldogs (8-3, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), and KZ Adams added 52 yards on 14 touches. William Atkins IV threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing, and was picked off once.

SC State led 17-3 after one quarter of action, but a furious comeback from NC Central saw them trailing 20-17 headed to the locker rooms. Chris Mosley ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The Bulldogs tied the game early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard strike to Jordan Smith by Atkins IV. Smith caught seven passes for 72 yards, and Deyandre Ruffin and Nigel Johnson also caught touchdowns.

Mehki Wall reeled in 5 catches for 88 yards and a score for the Eagles (7-4, 2-2).

