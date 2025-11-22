Passini leads Butler to 27-20 win over Valparaiso in Hoosier Helmet game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabe Passini threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lift Butler to a 27-20 win…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabe Passini threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lift Butler to a 27-20 win over Valparaiso in the Hoosier Helmet game on Saturday, the season finale for both teams.

Passini, who had 106 yards on 19 carries, scored on a 4-yard run to put the Bulldogs ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter. Passini, who was 10-of-17 for 140 yards, connected with Ershod Jasey II for a 49-yard score late in the period.

Ryan Short had a pair of field goals and the Bulldogs (6-6, 4-4 Pioneer Football League), led 27-7 at halftime.

Rowan Keefe was 18 of 28 for 184 yards and three touchdowns for the Beacons (2-10, 1-6). He tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter with a 4-yard pass to Ryan Ricketti, which capped a 97-yard drive.

In the fourth quarter, Keefe found Devin Yates for 13 yards, ending a 99-yard drive. Colin Hayes had a 7-yard scoring reception with 3:07 to play but Valpo never got the ball back.

