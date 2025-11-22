Osborne accounts for 4 TDs, throws 2 to Fogler in Colgate’s 38-19 win over Bucknell

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne accounted for four touchdowns, two of them on throws to Matt Fogler, and Colgate…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne accounted for four touchdowns, two of them on throws to Matt Fogler, and Colgate defeated Bucknell 38-19 on Saturday.

Osborne opened the game with a 67-yard touchdown connection to Reed Swanson, before finding Fogler for a 37-yarder later in the quarter. The pair connected again on a 39-yard strike at the two-minute mark of the first half.

Fogler, a freshman, had four catches for 87 yards and finished with seven touchdown catches over his final four games.

Osborne scrambled for another score early in the third quarter. He was 13-of-25 passing for 244 yards with an interception for the Raiders (5-7, 3-4 Patriot League), to go with 60 rushing yards.

Marco Maldonado had the final score of the day for the Raiders, a 28-yard carry with 3:15 left in the fourth. He led with 120 rushing yards.

Bucknell (5-7, 2-5) entered this game without starting quarterback Ralph Rucker IV, who was injured in their previous game. He broke the school’s single-season records for passing yards (2,826), completions (244) and touchdown passes (25).

Three Bucknell players attempted passes, combining for only 69 yards. Nicholas Penuvchev was 5 of 12 with 39 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.

