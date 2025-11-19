Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian take different approaches to coaching rumors

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin politely declined to talk about other job openings. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian eagerly wanted to…

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin politely declined to talk about other job openings. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian eagerly wanted to discuss his future.

In the last — and most interesting — Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference of the season, the former Alabama assistants took very different approaches to rumors and speculation surrounding their current tenures.

Kiffin sidestepped several questions about ongoing overtures from Florida, LSU and Ole Miss. Have the Rebels asked for clarity about his future with the team before facing Mississippi State on Nov. 28 in the rivalry known as the Egg Bowl?

“I’m going to stay on what I’ve done for six years, which isn’t talking about other jobs and that situation,” said Kiffin, who denied reports Tuesday that Ole Miss had given him an ultimatum. “I love it here, and it’s been amazing. And we’re in the season — the greatest run in the history of Ole Miss at this point (and) having never been at this point.

“So I think it’s really exciting. … I’m just living in the moment — it’s amazing — and our players are, too. I see their joy about practice, season, where they’re at and have so much on the line. It’s just awesome to be a part of.”

He also scoffed at a question about whether he expects to coach the Egg Bowl next week. He also passed on questions about whether he spoke to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, about the possibility of taking another job before the postseason and what his family learned during recent scouting trips to Gainesville and Baton Rouge.

“Like I said, I’m not talking on any speculation or stories of things having to do with other jobs,” Kiffin said. “I’ve said that probably 10 times, but I understand you have to ask them.”

No one had to ask Sarkisian about his future.

“I’d like to comment on something before I get into our team, something that has been bothering me now over the past few weeks, and that is people reporting that or insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas,” Sarkisian said. “That is absolutely false and untrue. I’m not going anywhere.

“Never do I do this because I never want to be a distraction, so I never address these things. But at this point now I feel like that is important that I do this because it’s important for our team. It’s important for our university.”

Sarkisian, who is 45-20 in his fifth season at Texas, was responding to a weeks-old report in The Athletic that said he would be interested in moving to the NFL. An ESPN analyst said last week that he could see Sarkisian and Texas agreeing to part ways after the season.

“Can we please stop putting things out there that you have absolutely zero evidence on and then can we please stop retweeting, putting it back out there as if it’s true, as if it’s the gospel?” Sarkisian said. “If you have a question about my future, call me or call (Texas athletic director) Chris Del Conte … and we can set the record straight for you.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.