O’Brien throws 2 TD passes in Penn’s season-ending 17-6 win over Princeton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and Pennsylvania defeated Princeton 17-6 on Saturday in a season finale.

O’Brien was 22-of-31 passing for 243 yards. He threw a 2-yard TD pass to Donte Ellis to complete a 19-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes for a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

O’Brien connected with Bisi Owens on a 39-yard score for a 14-6 lead early in the second half. Mason Walters’ 22-yard field goal, set up in part by a 35-yard pass to Jack Donnelly, gave the Quakers (6-4, 4-3 Ivy League) an 11-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

Jared Richardson had 95 yards on 12 receptions. Owens had 82 yards on five catches.

The Tigers (3-7, 3-5) got their points on two Esteban Nunez Perez field goals. Blaine Hipa threw for 120 yards and Josh Robinson had 68 yards receiving.

