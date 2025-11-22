New Hampshire rides 24-point second quarter to edge Maine 33-27

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Vezza accounted for 303 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Reed hit four first-half field…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Vezza accounted for 303 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Reed hit four first-half field goals as New Hampshire held off Maine 33-27 on Saturday.

Vezza went 16 of 28 for 266 yards passing and threw an 8-yard touchdown to Chase Wilson before adding a 10-yard keeper with 1:56 left that pushed UNH (8-4, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association) ahead by two scores. Reed supplied the rest of the cushion, connecting from 29, 21, 55 and 33 yards as the Wildcats built a 27-7 halftime lead.

Myles Thomason added a 1-yard touchdown run and totaled 73 rushing yards, while his 64-yard punt return set up Reed’s longest kick. UNH finished with 396 yards and controlled possession until the fourth quarter.

Maine (6-6, 5-3) nearly stole the game behind Carter Peevy, who threw for 180 yards and ran for 114 more. He scored on a 2-yard keeper in the second and threw a 12-yard strike to Trevin Ewing early in the third. After Rashawn Marshall’s 9-yard run cut the deficit to six with 9:39 left, the Black Bears had one more answer: Peevy broke a 62-yard touchdown with 39 seconds remaining, but the blocked PAT left the margin at six.

Maine recovered its onside kick but was flagged for illegal touching, allowing UNH to kneel out the final seconds. The Black Bears were undone by two interceptions and a Wildcats’ 24-point second quarter.

