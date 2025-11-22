Myles Burkett throws 2 TD passes to lead Eastern Kentucky past Utah Tech 33-10

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 33-10 victory over…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 33-10 victory over Utah Tech in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

Utah State (2-10, 1-7 United Athletic Conference) opened the game with a seven-play 75-yard drive, scoring on Bronson Barben’s 12-yard pass to Chris Street. Eastern Kentucky (5-7, 3-5) used 11 plays to cover 75 yards on its first possession, scoring on Burkett’s 14-yard touchdown toss to Jayden West for a 7-all tie after one quarter.

Burkett connected with Jakobie Hughes for an 18-yard score and the Colonels moved in front 14-7 early in the second period. Will Alovao forced a Burkett fumble at the end of a 12-yard run and Moe Passi recovered with 42 seconds left. The Trailblazers turned it into a 50-yard field goal by Ilya Uvaydov and trailed by four at halftime.

Brady Hensley had a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:47 left in the third quarter to up Eastern Kentucky’s advantage to 21-10.

Buzz Flabiano kicked a 31-yard field goal, Barben was sacked in the end zone for a safety and Jaheim Ward picked off Barben and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown — all in the final 2:50 to complete the scoring.

Burkett completed 12 of 19 passes for 130 yards. Brayden Latham rushed 23 times for 113 of the Colonels’ 264 yards on the ground.

Barben also finished with 130 yards passing, completing 18 of 29.

