Murphy throws for 4 TDs including game-winner, Brown gets 1st Ivy victory of season over Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — James Murphy threw four touchdown passes including a 5-yarder to Matt Childs with 1:53 to go…

NEW YORK (AP) — James Murphy threw four touchdown passes including a 5-yarder to Matt Childs with 1:53 to go and lift Brown to a 32-29 win over Columbia on Saturday in a matchup of teams winless in the Ivy League.

Murphy threw a 44-yard pass to Trevor Foley to the 6-yard line to set up the winning score.

There were five lead changes in the second half. The Lions (1-8, 0-6) took their final lead with just over four minutes left on Chase Goodwin’s 8-yard pass to Titus Evans. A fumble after a reception ended their final drive.

Murphy was 31-of-43 for 340 yards for the Bears (4-5, 1-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Foley had six catches for 140 yards. Childs had a pair of TD catches and Pearson Hill one.

Goodwin was 17-of-25 for 168 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. Michael Walters rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries with a TD. Beckett Robinson caught six passes for 97 yards and a score. Evans had two TD catches. The Lions had three turnovers on their way to their seventh straight loss.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.