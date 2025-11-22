Matt Colombo scores 4 rushing touchdowns and San Diego squashes Stetson 42-8

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Matt Colombo rushed for four touchdowns and Adam Criter added another running score for San Diego…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Matt Colombo rushed for four touchdowns and Adam Criter added another running score for San Diego in a 42-8 win over Stetson on Saturday to wrap up the regular season for both teams.

Colombo’s four touchdowns tied a single-game program record. He rushed from 37-, 14-, 3- and 1-yards out. On 23 attempts, the graduate student rushed for 129 total yards.

The Toreros (8-4, 6-2 Pioneer Football League) scored first, on Columbo’s 14-yard run up the middle, then Criter’s 53-yard score put them up by double digits. Colombo scored two more times, making it 28-0 at halftime.

San Diego quarterback Dom Nankil completed 11 of 14 for 102 yards but he was intercepted once.

Quarterback Chris Stephenson rushed up the middle in the fourth quarter for a 1-yard touchdown, the Hatters’ only score of the game. Stephenson rushed again to complete the two-point conversion.

Stephenson finished 12 of 24 for 69 yards for Stetson (3-8, 2-5). He threw two interceptions, one of them returned 25 yards for a pick-6 by Mo Vanderweil.

