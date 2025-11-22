Mace scores 3 TDs in Villanova’s 34-10 win over Sacred Heart

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace rushed for a pair of scores and caught a touchdown pass as Villanova defeated…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace rushed for a pair of scores and caught a touchdown pass as Villanova defeated Sacred Heart 34-10 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

The Wildcats (9-2) are ranked No. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll and second in the Coastal Athletic Association at 7-1 behind Rhode Island. Villanova’s lone league loss came at Monmouth.

The Wildcats have won 22 straight home games dating to the 2022 season, the longest active streak in the FCS and longest in school history.

Sacred Heart (8-4) played an independent schedule this season and will play in the CAA next year.

Mace’s touchdowns — 80- and 18-yard runs plus a 10-yard reception from Pat McQuaide — all came in the first half, and the Wildcats took a 21-3 lead to the break.

Mace finished with 165 yards rushing on nine carries plus 21 yards receiving. McQuaide was 17 of 29 for 216 yards passing and two scores. Chris Colby had 112 yards receiving on five catches, including a 57-yarder.

Jack Snyder was 28 of 35 for 286 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. Payton Rhoades had 113 yards receiving, and Jason Palmieri had 95 on 10 catches, including the Pioneers’ lone touchdown.

