Louisville QB Miller Moss doesn’t play in loss at SMU because of a foot injury

DALLAS (AP) — Louisville starting quarterback Miller Moss did not play in Saturday’s 38-6 loss at SMU because of a foot injury.

Redshirt freshman Deuce Adams got his first career start, completing 12 of 17 passes for 94 yards as the Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) had only 228 total yards. Redshirt junior Brady Allen also got in the game, completing 2 of 3 passes for 6 yards and throwing an interception.

Moss, a transfer from Southern California, was in uniform but didn’t play after starting the first 10 games. He is 216 of 336 passing (64.3%) for 2,344 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Adams, who is from Texas, had appeared in only four games before Saturday, completing 3 of 4 passes for 18 yards and running five times for 17 yards. On Louisville’s opening drive at SMU that ended with a field goal, Adams was 4 of 5 passing for 21 yards and ran twice for 18 yards.

