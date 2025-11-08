Klubnik’s two scores lead Clemson to 24-10 win over Florida State for first home victory in 2 months

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dabo Swinney loved seeing the Clemson Tigers he’d gotten used so. ‘”I loved their effort, I…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dabo Swinney loved seeing the Clemson Tigers he’d gotten used so.

‘”I loved their effort, I loved their toughness, I loved their stick-to-it-ness,” coach Swinney said after his team’s first home victory in two months with a 24-10 victory Florida State on Saturday night.

“It don’t get old to beat the ‘Noles,” Swinney said.

Cade Klubnik threw for a touchdown and ran for a second to lead the Tigers (4-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a win in Death Valley for the first time since defeating Troy on Sept. 6.

The Tigers and Seminoles (4-5, 1-5) looked like they would have big implications on the ACC race. But both contenders were out of the picture early and left scrambling to salvage lost seasons.

Clemson was 1-4 at home this season and had lost its past six games against Power 4 programs on its field.

This time, though, the Tigers took an 18-0 lead and took advantage of nearly all of Florida State’s miscues. They held the league’s top offense to its lowest totals with 360 yards, 110 yards rushing and 10 points

“Our record isn’t what we want to be,” Swinney said. “But when you see the resilience, you know what these guys have under the hood.”

Klubnik had a 3-yard TD run to finish the 75-yard opening scoring drive and holder Clay Swinney — the youngest son of coach Swinney — bolted for a two-point conversion.

The Tigers cashed in on a fourth-down stop in the second quarter inside Florida State territory with a 34-yard flea flicker scoring pass from Klubnik to Antonio Williams.

Down 24-7 in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles were called for offensive pass interference and unnecessary roughness to push them back.

The Tiger defense struggled the past two games, allowing 81 points combined in losses to SMU and Duke. Maybe it was a visit by former national championship defensive coordinator Brent Venables or a renewed dedication to finishing strong, but Clemson held strong when it mattered most.

The Tigers had a fourth-down stop and forced a fumble with Florida State on Clemson’s 8 to end two promising first-half drives by Florida State.

Florida State finally broke through right before the half on Castellanos’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Lawayne McCoy.

The Seminoles’ last chance to make things tight ended when Castellanos was chased by cornerback Avieon Terrell and slipped to the ground on fourth down with 2:51 to play.

Klubnik completed 19 of 26 passes for 221 yards. Castellanos was 20-of-38 passing for 203 yards and an interception to go along with his fumble.

Clemson circle

After the Tigers entered the stadium, they came on the field and surrounded the Tiger Paw logo, locked arms and gave thanks for another opportunity to play instead of dwelling on three straight home losses. Offensive lineman Blake Miller said the moment calmed the players down and gave them focus to face the Seminoles. “It was a special moment for us,” said Miller, who started the past 50 games.

Missed chances

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles missed too many opportunities, particularly early, to take care of Clemson. The difference, Norvell said, was that the Tigers made the plays that Florida State missed out. “It’s those missed chances that cost us,” he said.

The takeaway

Florida State: The Seminoles, ACC champions two seasons ago, need to defeat Virginia Tech, North Carolina State or Florida to qualify for the postseason after missing out last year.

Clemson: The Tigers were ACC favorites and expected to compete for a national title. Instead, they are also looking to reach a bowl game after a struggling start to the season.

Up next

Florida State returns home to face Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Clemson has a short week and will play No. 14 Louisville on Friday night.

