Joseph leads the way in Old Dominion’s 31-6 win over Warhawks

MONROE, La. (AP) — Colton Joseph had 303 yards total offense with three rushing touchdowns in leading Old Dominion to a 31-6 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Joseph passed for 231 yards and rushed for 72 for the Monarchs (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference).

ULM (3-6, 1-4) turned the ball over on downs at its own 29 early and Ke’Travion Hargrove scored three plays later for the game’s first points. Joseph added a 7-yard touchdown and Nathanial Eichner a 30-yard field goal after Zion Frink’s interception in Warhawks territory. Joseph then scored on a 14-yard run and it was 24-0 at halftime.

Joseph’s final TD, a 1-yarder, capped a short drive in the fourth quarter.

ULM, which has lost five straight, avoided the shutout on Aidan Armenta’s 4-yard TD toss to Rylan Green with 4:15 remaining.

Tre’ Brown III had five catches for 83 yards for the Monarchs.

Armenta was 12 of 20 for 150 yards passing with a TD and an interception. Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries.

