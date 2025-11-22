Jack Shields throws 3 TDs as Albany upsets Monmouth, 31-24

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Jack Shields threw three touchdown passes, two to Lasalle Rose Jr. and Albany…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Jack Shields threw three touchdown passes, two to Lasalle Rose Jr. and Albany upset FCS No. 11 Monmouth 31-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Albany (2-10, 1-7 CAA) went up 21-3 at the half with a 13-yard reception by Rose Jr., a 16-yard rush by second-string quarterback Adian Semo and a 4-yard catch in the back left corner of the endzone by Riley Engelhard.

Shields finished the day completing 18 of 25 passes for 161 yards.

The Great Danes started with the ball in the second half, leading to Rose Jr.’s second touchdown of the day, a 22-yard reception that Shields threw over the middle over two defenders.

Monmouth (9-3, 6-2), which was tied with Illinois State for the No. 11 ranking in the FCS Coaches Poll this week, scored 21 points in the second half on three receiving touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Frankie Weaver completed 30 of 47 passes for 269 yards. Josh Derry caught 10 passes, including an 8-yard touchdown reception, for a total of 135 receiving yards on the day.

Derry’s touchdown was his 13th receiving touchdown on the season, breaking a single-season program record.

