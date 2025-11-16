Florida Atlantic hosts UConn in Week 13

UConn (8-3) at Florida Atlantic (4-6), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Florida Atlantic…

UConn (8-3) at Florida Atlantic (4-6), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 432.1 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 329.3 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 102.8 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (49th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 410.9 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 211.8 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 199.1 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (128th)

UConn Offense

Overall: 446.5 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 287.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 159.3 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 35.9 points per game (20th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 388.3 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 203.5 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 184.7 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (69th)

Florida Atlantic is 95th in third down percentage, converting 36.9% of the time. UConn ranks 22nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.3%.

Florida Atlantic is 136th in the FBS with a -15 turnover margin, compared to UConn’s 5th-ranked +12 margin.

Florida Atlantic is 82nd in the FBS averaging 57.1 penalty yards per game, compared to UConn’s 29th-ranked 44.3 per-game average.

UConn ranks 116th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.2% of trips. Florida Atlantic’s red zone offense ranks 105th, scoring on 79.1% of red zone opportunities.

Florida Atlantic is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:44.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 2,975 yards, 22 TDs, 14 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 387 yards on 85 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 843 yards on 82 catches, 5 TDs

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 2,995 yards, 25 TDs, 1 INT, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 1,031 yards on 183 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 1,151 yards on 93 catches, 13 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic lost 35-24 to Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 15. Veltkamp threw for 375 yards on 39-of-57 attempts (68.4%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Kaden Shields-Dutton carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Messer put up 133 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

UConn defeated Air Force 26-16 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Fagnano threw for 155 yards on 15-of-23 attempts (65.2%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball one time for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Edwards carried the ball 24 times for 165 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for nine yards. Bell put up 70 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Florida Atlantic hosts East Carolina on Nov. 29.

