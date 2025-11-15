Favors III’s pick-6 leads strong defense in Delaware State’s 26-13 win over Howard

Wayne Favors III had a pick-six, sparking Delaware State in a 26-13 win over Howard on Saturday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Wayne Favors III had a pick-six, sparking Delaware State in a 26-13 win over Howard on Saturday.

Favors picked off a Tyriq Starks pass on a play starting at the Bison’s own 9-yard line, and his touchdown gave the Hornets (8-3, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) a 23-6 lead.

The Bison (4-7, 1-3 MEAC) were limited to 43 yards on the ground, adding their only touchdown on a 60-yard connection from Starks to Andre Cooper II with 2:32 remaining. Starks was 21-of-39 passing for 252 yards with two interceptions.

Five Delaware State players rushed for at least 21 yards in a 205-yard performance for the Hornets, who lead the FCS with 283.6 rushing yards per game. Marquis Gillis led Delaware State with 92 yards on 16 attempts.

Jayden Sauray (21 yards on six carries) kept one for a touchdown and Ryan Pellum Taylor had the other, a 4-yard effort, on his lone carry of the day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.