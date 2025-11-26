Canada’s Simon Fraser University applies for U Sports membership after 15 years of NCAA competition

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Simon Fraser University in British Columbia is applying for U Sports membership after 15 years…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Simon Fraser University in British Columbia is applying for U Sports membership after 15 years competing against NCAA schools.

SFU said in a statement Wednesday that rejoining the Canada West Conference in the Canadian varsity system will ensure the sustainability of sports at the school and rekindle natural rivalries.

SFU, based in the Metro Vancouver city of Burnaby, has been the lone Canadian school in the Division II level of NCAA competition since its application to join the organization was accepted in 2009.

The school says competing in the United States is no longer sustainable, due to in part to financial and logistical constraints.

SFU’s football team, founded in 1965, was shut down in 2023 after the Texas-based Lone Star Conference chose not to renew its affiliation.

SFU said its softball, golf and outdoor track and field teams will no longer be varsity sports if it is repatriated into U Sports because there are no Canadian championships in those sports. It said the future of indoor track would be under consideration.

