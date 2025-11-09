Big Ten matchup features Northwestern against No. 21 Michigan

No. 21 Michigan (7-2) at Northwestern (5-4), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: FOX Key stats Northwestern…

No. 21 Michigan (7-2) at Northwestern (5-4), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 351.3 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 169.9 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 181.4 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (108th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 324.0 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 181.1 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 142.9 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (21st)

Michigan Offense

Overall: 409.4 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 185.7 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 223.8 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (68th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 304.0 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 203.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 100.2 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 17.2 points per game (13th)

Northwestern ranks 116th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.6% of the time. Michigan ranks 54th on offense, converting on 41.8% of third downs.

Northwestern is 112th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Michigan’s 10th-ranked +8 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Northwestern is 3rd in the FBS averaging 28.2 penalty yards per game, and Michigan ranks 16th with a 39.6-yard average.

Michigan is 21st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 76.9% of trips.

Michigan is 79th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:29, compared to Northwestern’s 13th-ranked average of 32:43.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 1,522 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 726 yards on 141 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 593 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 1,671 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 857 yards on 121 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 383 yards on 26 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Northwestern was beaten by USC 38-17 on Friday, Nov. 7. Stone threw for 150 yards on 20-of-30 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Komolafe had 118 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 40 yards. Ricky Ahumaraeze had two receptions for 38 yards.

Michigan beat Purdue 21-16 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Underwood led Michigan with 145 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 44 yards. Jordan Marshall had 185 rushing yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns, adding one reception for 25 yards. Zack Marshall put up 58 yards on three catches.

Next game

Northwestern hosts Minnesota on Nov. 22. Michigan plays at Maryland on Nov. 22.

