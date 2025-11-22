Bello’s 74 yard interception return lifts Brown to 35-28 win over Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alejandro Bello returned an interception 74 yards for the winning touchdown with 4:50 to play and…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alejandro Bello returned an interception 74 yards for the winning touchdown with 4:50 to play and Cap Davis had the clinching interception with 1:53 left and Brown upset Dartmouth 35-28 in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

The Mean Green were driving after the Bears tied the game before Bello intercepted Grayson Saunier’s pass over the middle and then raced down the left sideline.

James Murphy threw three touchdown passes for Brown (5-5, 2-5 Ivy League) and Matt Childs had a 19-yard receiving touchdown and a 9-yard rushing score. Murphy was 22 of 27 for 222 yards with two interceptions. Childs was the leading rusher with 49 yards and receiver with 61.

Saunier threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns for Dartmouth (7-3, 4-3) but was also picked off three times. His touchdowns were 13 yards to Grayson O’Bara, 35 yards to Chris Corbo and 20 yards to KyDric Fisher. Corbo and O’Bara both had 83 yards receiving.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.