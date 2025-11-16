AAC matchup features Army playing Tulsa

Tulsa (3-7) at Army (5-4), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats Army…

Tulsa (3-7) at Army (5-4), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Army Offense

Overall: 341.4 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 80.8 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 260.7 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (106th)

Army Defense

Overall: 338.2 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 196.9 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (43rd)

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 392.2 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 223.8 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 168.4 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (103rd)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 405.4 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.1 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 171.3 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (97th)

Army ranks 115th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.8% of third downs.

Tulsa ranks 115th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Army’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Army ranks 2nd in the FBS averaging 26.6 penalty yards per game, and Tulsa ranks 15th with a 38.1-yard average.

Tulsa ranks 88th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:16, compared to Army’s 1st-ranked average of 35:35.

Team leaders

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 402 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 51.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Hellums, 821 yards on 210 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 306 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 1,727 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 862 yards on 184 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Brody Foley, 504 yards on 34 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Army beat Temple 14-13 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Hellums passed for 26 yards on 1-of-3 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 36 times for 118 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jake Rendina carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and scored one touchdown. Parker Poloskey had one reception for 26 yards.

Tulsa won 31-14 over Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Hayes threw for 163 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 43 yards. Richardson had 166 rushing yards on 27 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Foley had seven receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for five yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Army plays at UTSA on Nov. 29. Tulsa hosts UAB on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.