Texas Tech QB Behren Morton `day-to-day’ as No. 7 Red Raiders prep for defending Big 12 champ

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is considered day-to-day for the seventh-ranked Red Raiders after coming out of a game for the third time this season, the second because of hurting his right leg while getting sacked.

“That dude’s the toughest kid I’ve ever coached. His pain tolerance and just toughness and care factor is really high,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said Monday. “So he’s day-to-day. We’ll see how he feels.”

The Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) have their highest AP Top 25 ranking since 2008 as they get ready to play Saturday at defending Big 12 champion Arizona State (4-2, 2-1), a team they beat last season.

Morton was injured Saturday night on a sack in the second quarter of a 42-17 victory over Kansas. McGuire said then the injury was similar to one the coach called a hyperextended right knee sustained in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The injury in that 67-7 victory also came before halftime.

“He feels a lot better than what he did after the Arkansas-Pine Bluff game,” McGuire said.

In another game Sept. 20, Texas Tech led by just a touchdown when Morton exited a 34-10 victory at then-No. 16 Utah early in the second half after taking a hard hit to the helmet on a scramble.

Morton has completed 104 of 152 passes (68.4%) for 1,501 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of those picks came against the Utes before he was hurt.

Backup Will Hammonds has come off the bench each time for Morton to help Tech remain undefeated. The Red Raiders also have Mitch Griffis, a Wake Forest transfer who decided to play again after sitting out last season.

