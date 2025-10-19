Rice squares off against UConn in Week 9

UConn (5-2) at Rice (3-4), Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Rice Offense Overall:…

UConn (5-2) at Rice (3-4), Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Rice Offense

Overall: 306.6 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 91.1 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 215.4 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (119th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 357.3 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 199.1 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 158.1 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (91st)

UConn Offense

Overall: 467.9 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 297.6 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 170.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (17th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 380.3 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 220.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 160 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (56th)

UConn ranks 14th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.3% of the time. Rice ranks 77th on offense, converting on 39.2% of third downs.

UConn ranks 10th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Rice ranks 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UConn’s red zone offense ranks 22nd, scoring in 93.3% of red zone trips.

UConn ranks 89th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:13, compared to Rice’s 18th-ranked average of 32:18.

Team leaders

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 553 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 487 yards on 96 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 262 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 1,918 yards, 15 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 694 yards on 113 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 687 yards on 58 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Rice was beaten by UTSA 61-13 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Jenkins led Rice with 33 yards on 1-of-3 passing (33.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Daelen Alexander carried the ball 12 times for 129 yards and scored one touchdown. Dickmann put up 33 yards on two catches.

UConn defeated Boston College 38-23 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Fagnano threw for 362 yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown. Edwards had 57 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Bell had 10 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Rice hosts No. 22 Memphis on Oct. 31. UConn hosts UAB on Nov. 1.

