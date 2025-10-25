Mercer’s Braden Atkinson sets school passing record in 62-0 victory over VMI

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Mercer quarterback Braden Atkinson threw five touchdown passes and broke a school record with 538 passing…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Mercer quarterback Braden Atkinson threw five touchdown passes and broke a school record with 538 passing yards in the Bears’ 62-0 win over VMI on Saturday afternoon.

Mercer (6-1, 5-0 Southern Conference), which is ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, hasn’t lost since its season opener. The Bears took a 31-0 lead after the first quarter.

Brayden Smith caught two touchdown passes, covering 75 and 32 yards. He finished with 155 yards on nine catches. Adjatay Dabbs recorded a touchdown and 149 receiving yards. Adonis McDaniel and CJ Miller also had touchdown catches. Miller, Ty Doughty and Carlos Benjamin recorded rushing touchdowns.

Atkinson, in addition to breaking the school record for most yards thrown, tied his record for most touchdowns thrown in a game. The last Mercer QB with over 500 passing yards was Fred Payton in 2022.

VMI (1-7, 0-4) was held to 155 total yards on offense.

