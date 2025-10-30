Mark Carney named Kent State’s football coach after inspiring turnaround

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mark Carney was named Kent State’s football coach Thursday, removing the interim tag he has had…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mark Carney was named Kent State’s football coach Thursday, removing the interim tag he has had since April.

Carney was named the interim coach after Kenni Burns was fired because of multiple violations of his contract, including how he used a personal credit card.

The Golden Flashes are 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Mid-American Conference after going 1-23 in two seasons under Burns.

“What our players and staff have done over the last seven months inspires me daily. I am grateful to serve the young men in our locker room and look forward to continuing to build on Kent State football’s outstanding history and tradition,” Carney said in a statement.

Kent State snapped a 17-game losing streak by defeating Merrimack in the season opener. It picked up its first conference victory since 2022 against UMass and then rallied from a 21-3 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Bowling Green 24-21 last Saturday.

“Since taking over as interim head coach, Mark has instilled belief, togetherness, and a winning culture into our football program,” athletics director Randale Richmond said in a statement. “The way he’s positively impacted this team, this department, this campus, and this community, he’s earned the right to lead this program.”

Carney came to Kent State in 2023 as tight ends coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator one year later. He was previously at Charlotte, Virginia State, Baldwin Wallace and Bowling Green.

Kent State’s next game is on Nov. 5 at Ball State.

