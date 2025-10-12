Liberty squares off against New Mexico State in CUSA play

New Mexico State (3-2) at Liberty (2-4), Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Liberty…

New Mexico State (3-2) at Liberty (2-4), Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Liberty by 10.5. Against the spread: Liberty 2-4, New Mexico State 2-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Liberty Offense

Overall: 352.8 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 186.8 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (125th)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 351 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 154.2 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 196.8 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (45th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 311.6 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 260.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 50.8 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (109th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 398.6 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 241.6 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 157 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (60th)

New Mexico State ranks 109th in the FBS averaging 65.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Liberty’s 46th-ranked 48.3 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Liberty is 10th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 70% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone defense ranks 9th at 69.2%.

New Mexico State ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:43, compared to Liberty’s 44th-ranked average of 31:16.

Team leaders

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 1,006 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 344 yards on 65 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 289 yards on 12 catches, 3 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 1,270 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 57 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 158 yards on 47 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 312 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Liberty beat UTEP 19-8 on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Vasko threw for 243 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 31 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vaughn Blue had 75 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Julian Gray had three receptions for 63 yards.

New Mexico State won 37-10 over Sam Houston on Thursday, Oct. 2. Fife threw for 255 yards on 19-of-26 attempts (73.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Calloway had 66 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 44 yards. Tyler King recorded 132 yards on six catches.

Next game

Liberty hosts Delaware on Nov. 1. New Mexico State hosts Missouri State on Oct. 22.

