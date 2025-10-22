Kennesaw State takes on UTEP in CUSA play

UTEP (2-5) at Kennesaw State (5-2), Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Kennesaw State…

UTEP (2-5) at Kennesaw State (5-2), Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 382.3 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.6 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 155.7 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (88th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 400.6 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 236.6 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 164 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (44th)

UTEP Offense

Overall: 329.7 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 224.4 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 105.3 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (112th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 357.6 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 201.4 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 156.1 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (68th)

UTEP ranks 128th in third down percentage, converting 31.4% of the time. Kennesaw State ranks 91st on defense, holding its opponents to 41.2%.

UTEP is 130th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

UTEP is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Kennesaw State’s red zone defense ranks 26th at 76.9%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Kennesaw State is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:45, while UTEP’s 135th-ranked average is 24:35.

Team leaders

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 959 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 383 yards on 80 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 495 yards on 34 catches, 3 TDs

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 1,163 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Ashten Emory, 237 yards on 60 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 367 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Kennesaw State won 45-26 over Florida International on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Amari Odom threw for 205 yards on 10-of-15 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown. Alexander Diggs carried the ball 11 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for -1 yards. Benyard put up 97 yards on five catches.

UTEP won 35-17 over Sam Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Skyler Locklear led UTEP with 236 yards on 21-of-26 passing (80.8%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Emory had 96 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Wondame Davis Jr. had three receptions for 79 yards.

Next game

Kennesaw State plays at New Mexico State on Nov. 8. UTEP hosts Jacksonville State on Nov. 8.

