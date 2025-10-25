Jaden Craig throws for 216 yards, Xaviah Bascon rushes for 101, and Harvard beat Princeton 35-14

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for 216 yards and a touchdown, Xaviah Bascon rushed for 101 yards and…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for 216 yards and a touchdown, Xaviah Bascon rushed for 101 yards and a score, and Harvard beat Princeton 35-14 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory.

Harvard (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League) has won six straight away from home dating to last season.

Princeton took a 14-10 lead with 3:50 left in the second quarter on a 51-yard touchdown connection from Kai Colón to Ethan Clark.

But Harvard answered with two scoring drives before halftime. Kieran Corr hit a 25-yard field goal with 1:05 left and Jack Kirkwood had his first interception of the season to give Harvard the ball at Princeton’s 32-yard line. Four plays later, Bascon scored on a 4-yard run to give Harvard the lead for good with 18 seconds left in the half.

Isaiah Bullock and DJ Gordon each had a rushing touchdown in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Cam Henry scored on a 69-yard catch-and-run to open the scoring for Harvard in the first quarter.

Colón was 19 of 31 for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Princeton (3-3, 2-1). Aidan Besselman also had a touchdown grab.

Harvard entered as one of eight unbeaten teams in the FCS, joining Tarleton State, Lehigh, Montana, North Dakota State, Presbyterian, South Dakota State and Tennessee Tech.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.