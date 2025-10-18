Clemson receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. hospitalized after landing awkwardly on neck

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was hospitalized after landing awkwardly on his neck after getting…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was hospitalized after landing awkwardly on his neck after getting flipped in the air on a punt return in the third quarter of Saturday in a 35-24 loss to SMU.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney described the injury as “serious,” but did not elaborate on Wesco’s condition.

Swinney later asked at his news conference that fans keep Wesco in their prayers, reiterating the serious nature of the injury.

The crowd drew a collective gasp when Wesco raced up the middle of the field after fielding a punt and was hit low, causing him to flip high in the air and land on his neck. The neck bent awkwardly as he hit the ground.

However, Wesco bounced right up and appeared fine as he jogged to the sideline without receiving any medical attention on the field.

Wesco was looked at on the sideline by trainers. He did not return to the game.

It wasn’t made public that he had been transported to the hospital until Swinney made the announcement after the game.

Bryant had 31 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns coming into the game, but did not have a catch Saturday. ___

